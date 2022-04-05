What Russia’s forces are carrying out in Ukraine’s “occupied territories” are “terrorist acts”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the United Nations Security Council. “People have been thrown into wells, civilians have been crushed by tanks, others have their limbs ripped off, women have been raped and killed in front of their children,” Zelensky added, listing the “war crimes” committed in Ukraine. For the Ukrainian president, we therefore need a court “on the model of Nuremberg” to judge those responsible for the crimes committed in the country. “The Russian generals who give the orders must be brought to justice and immediately tried for war crimes in Ukraine,” Zelensky explained.

“There is incontrovertible evidence. We can carry out a transparent investigation“to reach a” full truth “and” punish “those responsible for the Bucha massacre, he continued, adding that” the world sees what Russian soldiers did in Bucha while they occupied the city “and that” unfortunately it is only one of the many examples of the massacres they did “in other areas such as Mariupol, Chernobyl and Kharkiv.

For Zelensky, the Russians want to “kill as many civilians as possible” in Ukraine and “leave the cities they invade in rubble”and in the country “the worst war crimes have been committed since the end of the Second World War”.

“Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a land of silent slaves“, Zelensky added, addressing the UN Security Council.” Hundreds of thousands of citizens have been deported and hundreds of children have been kidnapped and taken to Russia, “he said.

“The time has come to transform” the international security system and for this reason “I propose a world conference, to be held in Kiev“, he continued.” We must hand over to the next generations an effective UN that can respond in a preventive manner to security challenges to ensure peace “, continued Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president he then asked for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council. The world, he said, “has to do with a state that is transforming the veto power in the UN Security Council into the right to kill,” referring to Russia’s right as a permanent member of the Council to veto resolutions.

Zelensky he then showed a video of about a minute and a half after the surgery, after a technical problem that delayed its broadcasting, to denounce the “atrocities” committed by the Russians in particular in Irpin, Dymerka, Mariupol and Bucha. The video is a long sequence of corpses, many of them with tortured bodiessome charred and several with their hands tied behind their backs.

UN: “COMPLAINTS OF RAPE ALSO COMMITTED BY UKRAINIAN FORCES” – United Nations Undersecretary General Rosemary DiCarlo, in reporting to the Security Council allegations of sexual violence, including “gang rape and in front of children” against Russian forces, said that the UN has received “also reports of sexual violence committed by members of the Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias”. The UN human rights mission in Ukraine is continuing to investigate these allegations, DiCarlo added.