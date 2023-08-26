How much difficulty with the SF-23

Waiting to be able to embrace their fans next weekend in the magnificent setting of Monza, for the moment the Zandvoort weekend continues to be uphill for Charles Leclerc. After the difficulties experienced in free practice and the many mistakes in turn 1 that saw him protagonist both yesterday and today, the red #16’s qualifying ended in the end with a accident in the section following turn 8. The Monegasque’s SF-23, which had reached Q3 not without difficulty, flew into the protection barriers after Leclerc had failed to control a loss of grip on the vehicle.

A carelessness by the pilot, who did not shirk his responsibilities admitting the mistake. Leclerc however also wanted to highlight the microphones of Sky Sports F1 there very bad driveability of the SF-23, which appeared almost unmanageable for the entire weekend. For this reason, the Monegasque rejected the sender’s comparison with the off-track exit in another Q3 of this season, on the Miami track. “This time I didn’t push – Leclerc pointed out – I got to look at the on board and I didn’t do one thing over the limit like it had been in Miami for example. The car is really difficult to drive this weekend: we go from oversteer to understeer in conditions that are difficult for the tyres. We have to improve as fast as possible and that’s it, but for now it’s very difficult“.

Trim problems

Continuing his analysis, the red bearer did not look for excuses, but also reiterating the‘impossibility of having a set-up that is more suitable for the specific characteristics of the Dutch track. “Thus it is also difficult to anticipate the car to understand how it will tackle the corner – he has declared – at turns 9 and 10 we always struggled and we said to each other that they were two points on which to concentrate in order to improve. We haven’t found the solution yet, but that’s no excuse, I’m the one driving the car and I made a mistake. But this weekend was very difficult.”.

“Alignment? I know it’s amazing the load we have, but we know our packages well and we are confident that this is the right choice. Unfortunately it is what we have and it is the best choice among those available. Now we need to look ahead to look for packages that are better suited to similar tracks, and which we don’t have yet, but that’s the way it is. Tomorrow I imagine an uphill race: this is a track where it’s difficult to overtake”he concluded.