Ukrainian troops believe they have broken through the most difficult Russian defense line in the south and are now advancing faster. So says a Ukrainian commander who fights there.

“We have passed the main roads with mines. We are now approaching the lines where we can advance. I’m sure we’ll go faster from here,” said the commander.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in June to drive out the Russian occupier. However, the forces encounter strong Russian defenses and minefields, slowing their southward advance towards the Sea of ​​Azov, part of the Black Sea. They hope to split the Russian occupation force in the south in two.

‘Our target is Azov’

Ukrainian troops reported earlier this week that they had raised the national flag in the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region. In a video published by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian flag was seen on the roof of a badly damaged school building, surrounded by burnt trees.

Reuters news agency was able to confirm the location from the layout of the road and structure of the buildings in the video, which matched satellite and file images of the area. Verification of the date the video was recorded was not possible.

“We will not stop here,” said the commander with the nickname Skala – after the battalion of the same name he leads – who led part of the troops into Robotyne. He said Ukrainian troops have now entered areas where only “Russian logistics” groups were located and where he did not expect Russian defenses to be so difficult to break through.

"We passed the main roads that were full of mines. We now come to the lines where we can move (forward). I am sure we will go faster from here," said Skala. "We will continue to liberate all our territories. The city of Berdiansk is next. I immediately made it clear to my fighters: our target is not Robotyne, our target is Azov."



Melitopol

Moscow has not confirmed that Robotyne has entered Ukraine. The village is located about 100 kilometers north of the port city of Berdiansk on the Sea of ​​Azov and about 85 kilometers from the strategic city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region. Both cities are occupied by Russian troops. A US official said just last week that Ukrainian troops are unlikely to be able to recapture Melitopol in their counteroffensive designed to split Russian forces in the south.

President Volodymyr Zelensky this week defended Ukraine’s strategy, dismissing suggestions that his country’s troops were spread too thinly. He reiterated his belief that Kyiv would regain all Ukrainian territory taken by Moscow. See also Nigerien coup leader promises to hand over power within three years

