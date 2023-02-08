It happened in the third quarter of the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder: a jump shot and go. LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record (38,387 points) and is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. In the game then lost 133-130 with Oklahoma in the end he reached 38,390 points.

James threw his arms in the air and the Crypto.com Arena erupted in celebration for a new record of 38,388 points. Abdul-Jabbar, seated courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was stopped to salute an iconic moment in NBA history. “Being in the presence of a legend like Kareem means a lot to me,” James told supporters before thanking family, friends and fans. “ To everyone who has ever been on this ride with me over the past 20 years, I just want to say thank you so much because I wouldn’t be myself without all of your help, all of your passion, and all of your sacrifices to help me get there. at this point.” James also paid tribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern. “Thank you so much guys for letting me be a part of something that I’ve always dreamed of, and never could have dreamed of in a million years even better than it is tonight,” added James.