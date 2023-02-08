In the game lost against the Thunder comes the day of the record for James: 38,387 points for him, knocking down a record that had lasted for almost 4 decades
It happened in the third quarter of the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder: a jump shot and go. LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record (38,387 points) and is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. In the game then lost 133-130 with Oklahoma in the end he reached 38,390 points.
With Kareem
—
James threw his arms in the air and the Crypto.com Arena erupted in celebration for a new record of 38,388 points. Abdul-Jabbar, seated courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was stopped to salute an iconic moment in NBA history. “Being in the presence of a legend like Kareem means a lot to me,” James told supporters before thanking family, friends and fans. “ To everyone who has ever been on this ride with me over the past 20 years, I just want to say thank you so much because I wouldn’t be myself without all of your help, all of your passion, and all of your sacrifices to help me get there. at this point.” James also paid tribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern. “Thank you so much guys for letting me be a part of something that I’ve always dreamed of, and never could have dreamed of in a million years even better than it is tonight,” added James.
The match
—
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder 130-133
A soft fadeaway at the end of the 3rd quarter, splendid in meaning and execution. Thus LeBron James surpassed the All-Time record for points scored belonging to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 36 points were needed to make this game special and he scored 38, making the game itself almost completely irrelevant, lost by the Lakers (25-30) against Oklahoma City (26-28) in a much clearer way than when I say the score. But tonight only LeBron and that historic and much coveted record counted. A record that many, until a few years ago, believed was impossible to beat. The unattainable Kareem, sitting on the sideline, had succeeded in April 1984. In December 1984 LeBron was born. James made us witnesses of history again. He’s done it his entire career, ever since his first game in Sacramento. And the impression is that he didn’t finish there.
Los Angeles: James 38 (13/20, 4/6 from three, 8/10 tl), Westbrook 27, Hachimura 14. Rebounds: Davis 8. Assists: Westbrook 8.
OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 30 (9/17, 1/1 from three, 11/12 tl), Jal. Williams 25, Giddey 20. Rebounds: Jal. Williams 7. Assists: Gilgeous-Alexander 8.
