In the province of Hatay in southeastern Turkey, 52 hours after the devastating earthquake, rescuers managed to pull a five-year-old child out of the rubble. This was reported on February 8 by the newspaper Sabah.

It is noted that the girl who survived the collapse of the house did not receive any injuries. She was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance to be taken to the nearest hospital.

Earlier, on February 8, it was reported that in the Turkish Hatay, a family from Moscow turned out to be under the rubble of one of the houses – a husband and wife and two children aged 2.5 and 4 years. They came to Turkey to visit the relatives of the man. Their house was destroyed during the earthquake. However, the Turkish Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a lack of forces and equipment for rescue. The department said that while the family was included in the “waiting list”.

Then it became known that a dehydrated girl was rescued under the rubble in Turkey after a strong earthquake. A child trapped in concrete fragments was handed water in a plastic bottle cap. The day before, in the city of Malatya, a man was pulled out from under a collapsed seven-story building, who had lain under the rubble for a day and remained alive.

As Igor Akmaev, deputy head of the search and rescue service of the Centrospas detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said, there are still chances to find survivors under the buildings destroyed in Turkey after the earthquake.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, 5,434 people died and 31,777 were injured. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of the natural disaster. According to the latest data, 812 people became victims of the tragedy in the country, more than 1.4 thousand people were injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12. In addition, the head of state declared 10 provinces of the country affected by the earthquake as an emergency area and declared a state of emergency in them.