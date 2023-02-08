Dirk Nowitzki won the title in a direct duel against LeBron James in 2011, but since then James has been crowned NBA champion four times. He will hardly catch up with Michael Jordan (6 titles), nor his great imitator Kobe Bryant (5). And certainly not Bill Russell, who won an unprecedented 11 championships with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s, albeit in a different era, with less competition and as part of an extremely good team. James has led his teams – some strong, some weak – to the NBA Finals an amazing ten times. Eight years in a row he was in the final; from 2011 to 2014 with the Miami Heat and from 2015 to 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether you rate that higher than the weak 40 percent win rate in these final series is a matter of taste.