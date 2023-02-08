By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stocks in China and Hong Kong ended lower on a tight liquidity day on Wednesday as the U.S.-China balloon dispute weighed on sentiment while some investors waited for more evidence of economic recovery.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.44%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.49%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.07% on the day.

Asian stocks jumped while the dollar posted losses after less-than-expected comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell improved sentiment and stoked investor hopes that the central bank could soon ease monetary policy. .

Meanwhile, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said relations with China were strained and the Joe Biden administration was looking at other actions it might take after shooting down what he called a Chinese surveillance balloon during the weekend.

China, for its part, declined a US request for a phone call between defense chiefs, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.29% to 27,606 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.07% to 21,283 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.49% to 3,232 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, fell 0.44% to 4,076 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.30%, at 2,483 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 1.41% to 15,618 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.23% to 3,388 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.35% to 7,530 points.