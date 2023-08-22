Beirut (Agencies)

Stagnation dominated the file of the presidential elections in Lebanon, pending the next month, which is supposed to witness the launch of dialogue between the Lebanese political forces at the invitation of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, amid the rejection of this invitation by some forces.

Political reactions differed to the written message distributed by the French Embassy in Lebanon to the parliamentary blocs and independent representatives, which requests a written answer to the priority projects related to the mandate of the President of the Republic and the specifications that he must enjoy.

Lebanese MP Saeed Al-Asmar, a member of the “Strong Republic” bloc, said in statements to the Russian agency “Sputnik”, that “there is a team that kidnaps the Lebanese state and obstructs the election of a president. and disrupts it in successive cycles,” referring to the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia.

Al-Asmar pointed out that “if the other party remains attached in the same way to its candidate or to no one, I do not think that we can reach anywhere, although this intransigence only leads to more collapse on all Lebanese lands, and this affects all parties, including the team.” disabled ».

And he stressed that “the presidency of the republic is the beginning of reproducing the power that we need to start the economic renaissance, but it seems that there are those who deliberately intend this vacuum, and there are those who kidnap the central state, so that the mini-state replaces the state. Who is the person who can advance Lebanon as a whole and not the advancement of one team?