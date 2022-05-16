Talal Arslan, 65, is a key Druze ally of both Hezbollah and the Syrian government.

Arslan was elected as a member of Parliament in 1992 and has been re-elected four times since then. At the same time, he has served as a minister in six governments in different portfolios since the 1990s.

Arslan lost his seat to newcomer Mark Daou, an advertising company owner and a professor of media studies.

Preliminary results showed that Daou’s “Unity for Change” list won two more seats, according to the campaign manager, a great achievement for the independents.