Today, Saturday, the Lebanese army announced the arrest of a prominent leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in the town of Deir Ammar, northeast of Tripoli.

In a statement issued by the incident, the army did not mention the leader’s name, but identified him by his initials.

“On 05/19/2023, a special unit of the Intelligence Directorate arrested in the town of Deir Ammar – North (TM), one of the most prominent leaders of Al-Qaeda and the founders of its cells in Lebanon,” the statement said.

The statement added, according to what was quoted by the National News Agency in Lebanon, “The arrested was closely linked to the leaders of the organization, then he disappeared from view in 2007,” stressing that the leader returned to play a “sensitive role after the emergence of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra, and he was associated with terrorist groups that active in northern Lebanon.

The investigation continues with the detainee under the supervision of the competent judiciary.