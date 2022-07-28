Beirut (agencies)

The Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun, announced yesterday that the army will remain the pillar of the country and will not allow strife, chaos or shaking security to find its way to the internal arena.

In an order he addressed to the military on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Lebanese Army, General Aoun said that “the military institution alone is still cohesive and ready to assume all its responsibilities towards its homeland and its people with determination, will and conviction.”

He expressed his hope that “political solutions will be proposed to save the country and prevent it from collapsing, so that our youth can regain their confidence in our country and rise in it again.

Aoun continued: “Oh, the military, you are living in exceptional circumstances, and you are suffering like our people from the economic and financial crisis that began about three years ago. This crisis, which interacted recently, led to paralysis in most of the state’s sectors and institutions, which produced negative repercussions in various fields.”

General Aoun declared “commitment to national issues is essential, and our commitment to official positions is imperative, especially the file of maritime border demarcation, and our commitment to international resolutions and strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon is a paramount necessity.”

In another context, a number of Lebanese stormed yesterday the building of the Ministry of Energy and Water in Beirut to protest against the harsh rationing of electric current, and later the security forces worked to remove the protesters from the ministry building.

