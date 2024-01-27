DThe former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, has accused the CDU of “betraying the party’s classic values”. In his resignation letter to party leader Friedrich Merz, which was distributed on Platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Maaßen described the CDU as “a variant of the socialist parties and not an alternative to them”.

Maaßen announced on Thursday that he would end his membership in the CDU. On Saturday he made his two-page letter to Merz, dated January 25th, public. Most recently, Maaßen, against whom CDU expulsion proceedings were underway, set the course for the founding of his own party with the ultra-conservative Values ​​Union. A party spokeswoman confirmed in Berlin on Saturday that Maaßen's letter of resignation had been received at party headquarters. “We confirm that Dr. Maaßen is no longer a member of Germany’s CDU.”

Today's CDU, which is influenced by former chairwoman Angela Merkel, represents positions that are incompatible with a free and Christian view of humanity, writes Maaßen. Today's CDU is primarily responsible for the “migration catastrophe”, for the “irresponsible energy transition”, the dependence on Russia, a “disastrous” education, family and economic policy as well as the “erosion of the rule of law and democracy, for firewalls, for exclusion and the political disadvantage of those who think differently”.

Merz was elected to implement a policy change in the CDU and in Germany, but is continuing the “Merkel Union's course towards neo-socialism,” says Maaßen. Germany is deeply divided, the gap is growing bigger every day. “The CDU is making a significant contribution to this with its firewall and exclusion policy,” states Maaßen.

