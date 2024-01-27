Presidential elections | The counting of the lively early voting puts the big constituencies in a tight spot – the envelopes can now only be opened on the counting day

The result of the preliminary votes will be announced on Sunday at 8 p.m. It is only indicative.

When the result of the advance voting will be announced on election Sunday at 8 p.m., the largest constituencies probably have not had time to count all the votes cast in advance.

This is what the election leader predicts Arto Jääskeläinen from the Ministry of Justice. He estimates that, for example, in the most populous constituency in Uusimaa, perhaps 75 percent of advance votes were counted at that time, of which more than 310,000 were cast in the constituency. There may also be challenges in Helsinki and Pirkanmaa.

Thus, it may be too early to conclude from the early votes which two of the presidential candidates will continue to the likely second round.

“ Such a number has not been calculated before.

The counting of the votes cast on the actual election day starts immediately at 8 p.m., when the polling stations close. The majority of all votes start being counted around 9:30 p.m.

More than 1.9 million Finns, or 44.6 percent of the eligible voters, voted in advance. Such a number of advance votes has not been counted before.

Sami Borg

Research Manager Sami Borg The Municipal Development Foundation says that if there are very clear differences between the votes of the candidates when the preliminary votes come in, something can certainly be concluded.

However, the problem is, in addition to the probable incompleteness of the preliminary vote count, also the fact that at 8 p.m. it is not yet known what the voting activity on the actual election day has been.

“When there is still a big possibility of tactical voting here, it increases the fact that the distributions on the actual election day can be very different from the distributions of advance votes,” says Borg.

Borg estimates that preliminary votes can be exaggerated at least Olli Rehnin (middle) popularity.

Jenni Karimäki

Political scientist Jenni Karimäki The University of Turku's Center for Parliamentary Studies says that traditionally centrists have voted diligently in advance.

“It will be interesting to see what Rehn's support looks like when the preliminary votes come. On the other hand, the voters of basic Finns have the highest number of undecided voters, so if voting activity is high, it may Jussi Halla-aho tightens its pace in the votes of election day”, says Jenni Karimäki.

The voters of the coalition are traditionally the most reliable voters. Sdp supporters will also vote for sure, and this time it might show Pekka Haaviston (green) in advance votes.

The Green voters of Haavisto's own party are relatively uncertain voters who do not vote the most enthusiastically in advance, but now Haavisto will probably get support from outside the Greens as well.

Premonitions the counting starts at 10 o'clock at the earliest on election Sunday.

Came last Tuesday decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO). there was a cold shower in some constituencies in Finland, because the Supreme Court ruled that opening advance vote envelopes the day before the vote is counted is illegal.

The envelopes may only be opened in the same context, when a meeting of the electoral district board is scheduled to be held, where the votes are counted.

In about half of the constituencies in Finland, the envelopes have been opened by machine the day before the vote is counted, and the opened envelopes with the ballots have been moved to a locked room to wait for Sunday at 10 o'clock.

“ “It's a lot of hours of work.”

Thus has been served, for example, in Uusimaa, where the chairman of the electoral district board Matti Hillin according to that, the watchmen stayed overnight to guard the warehouses, so that no one could get hold of the preliminary sounds.

See also Football | A solar power plant is coming to the roof of the Bolt arena, energy production will start this fall Matti Hilli, chairman of the electoral district board, photographed during the vote verification of the parliamentary elections at Kulttuuritalo in April 2019.

Such pre-emptive action is now illegal. Shells can only be opened on Sunday, which in Uusimaa means starting on Sunday at 6 o'clock.

According to Hill, there is a small risk that tinkering with the shells will take more time than estimated.

“It's a lot of hours of work. However, it is largely manual work.”

Like Jääskeläinen, Hilli considers it possible that some of Uusimaa's votes will not be completed until after 8 p.m. – at least now in the first round of the presidential election, when there are nine candidates. Counting the votes of two candidates in the second round, on the other hand, is, in Hilli's opinion, “mutton meat”.

Pirkanmaan in the constituency, the shells are always opened only on Sunday. Secretary of the electoral district board Teemu Jokinen says that the opening alone took six hours in the last parliamentary election.

The electoral district has prepared for advance votes by recruiting significantly more counters, which now number almost 300.

“We have a strong belief that we will get the votes counted by 8 p.m.,” says Jokinen.