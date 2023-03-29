Leaves | Pauli Juusela as editor-in-chief of the church and the city

Juusela currently works as Church and City Acting Director. as editor-in-chief and news manager.

Church and has been elected as the city’s editor-in-chief Pauli Juusela.

The selection was made today by the media’s board of directors, and Juusela will start her position at the beginning of April.

He currently works as Church and City Acting Director. as editor-in-chief and news manager. Before this, he has worked as the editor-in-chief of Vantaan Lauri and Kirkko ja koti, among others.

The church and the former editor-in-chief of the city Jaakko Heinimäki at the beginning of the year moved to the service of the sailors’ church in Brussels.

Church and city is the joint media of the Evangelical Lutheran congregations in the capital region.