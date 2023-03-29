Genoa – The autopsy did not reveal any particularly significant trauma, which are therefore essentially excluded as a primary cause of death. For the rest, the coroner Davide Bedocchi took two months to file the conclusions of the histological tests, to be carried out on some tissue samples taken from the victim. This will be the only way to understand if Edoardo Addezio, the fifteen-year-old student who died on Saturday evening in an apartment in Genoa Castelletto during a party with friends, died of an illness and what could have caused it.

They are the main updates from investigation into the tragedy, conducted by the head of the juvenile prosecutor Tiziana Paolillo. The magistrate has opened a file for manslaughter, a school hypothesis to allow for in-depth findings, delegating the reconstruction of the dynamics to the carabinieri of the Genova Centro company and the area station. The first military surveys ruled out alcohol or drug abuse, while it is confirmed that the boys had improvised a mini-boxing tournament in the apartment, using boxing gloves found in a piece of furniture and simulating some encounters, albeit non-violent ones. The outcome of the investigations conducted yesterday points in this direction, since as stated no obvious signs of trauma were noted, a detail which would also rule out the hypothesis of a fall with consequent blow to the head.

Edoardo, we remember, had been operated on as a child for a malformation of the heart, but from that moment he had led a peaceful life, practicing various sports (tennis, soccer, swimming and skiing) albeit with non-competitive certification. He underwent constant checks and his father Enrico handed over to the investigators all the documentation relating to his clinical history.

«There were 18 of us inside that house – explained the kids, all minors, during the hearings in the barracks in recent days -. There hadn’t been excesses, Edo had only tasted one cocktail during the evening». Investigators confiscated smartphones from each participant. And based on the elements collected so far, it is now established that the memoirs contain photos and videos of the evening, in all likelihood also mini-meetings, which will be extracted and studied shortly.

Again based on the reconstruction carried out by the Arma, Edoardo participated in mini-boxing for a few minutes and, shortly after finishing, he passed out. His friends immediately raised the alarm and intervened on the spot in a short time a medical vehicle and an ambulance. The doctors tried to revive the boy, but failed, and a little later the patrols arrived. The forces of order have carried out a long reconnaissance in the building: the windows were open and they have not found any sign that leads in the direction of a transgressive evening. “There were no particular noises from the apartment – two neighbors later reported -. Only after the boy fell ill did we hear his friends rushing along the stairs for rescuers to intervene, and loudly shout “Edoardo Edoardo” ». The date of the funeral should be set by tomorrow: Addezio was studying at the Leonardo Da Vinci high school, whose students are demonstrating a very strong attachment and condolences for their partner.