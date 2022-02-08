The CEO of Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Learned he is naturally enthusiastic about the presentation of the new one suv Tonale, after years and years of waiting. It seems like a century has passed since the first concept was shown, and at the beginning of 2022 the final version of the model was finally unveiled. Learned came after the merger between FCA and PSA, and therefore took over the portfolio of the Tonale project when the design and floor pages were written. He was able to add content in terms of software, such as infotainment and driving aidsand allowed for further details to be finalized.

“Alfa Romeo Tonale is finally born. Not only is it an amazing car, but with electrification we can add an even better driving experience to the brand’s DNA“, He wrote Learned on Twitter. To Autocar, the British magazine, you explained instead what are the three fundamental points on which the characteristics of the model are based. “Since joining Alfa, I have been obsessed with three key points: Alfa Romeo DNA to be maintained, software and electrification” – he said – “I will never fail to respect the Alfa design and the work done by my predecessors. We always have to put historical references in new cars, considering the fantastic history we have. I want to send a message: with Alfa Romeo we talk about the future. From now on, Alfa will always be at the top in terms of technology. We will always have the latest levels of driving assistance, we will make sure that if you want you can get a parcel from Amazon in your car, and it will have to be an easy operation.“.

Learned explained that not having an electrified range for Alfa today would mean “to be dead“. And it is also relaunching Alfa Romeo in terms of fleet, in particular for the key markets of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and soon Italy. As said in the past, the focus of the Tonale will not be quantity but quality, which is why the launch of the car was delayed for three months. Alfa’s CEO said he didn’t want to “cars parked waiting to be sorted”And therefore will avoid discounts, to protect the quality and value of the car. In short, with the Tonale perhaps there may be a few units sold less, but the watchword is not to waste any euro cents. In fact, the car can be ordered in only two configurations, and there will be no manual gearbox as the automatic was deemed sufficient to experience the benefits available.