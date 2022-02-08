Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev spoke about the position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is dominant in Germany. His words on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” TASS.

According to Nechaev, the country is dominated by the position on the need to launch a gas pipeline. “There is really nothing to replace Germany with gas now,” he said. The fact that the project is commercial and that it should not be linked to politics was confirmed by the highest representatives of the German government, the ambassador stressed.

The diplomat also recalled that Russian gas satisfies a significant percentage of the demand of the German economy, which is recovering from the pandemic. “Everyone understands that gas must come,” he concluded.

Earlier, the chairman of the Left Party faction in the foreign policy committee of the Bundestag, Sevim Dagdelen, said that the United States was putting pressure on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to impose on the European Union the supply of its environmentally harmful shale gas. According to her, the people of Germany will suffer the most from this.