And the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported that the “Shish Mahal” restaurant in Glasgow announced the death of Ali Ahmed Aslam, on Monday, with a publication that said: “Mr. Ali passed away this morning. We are all saddened by his passing.”
Who is Ali Aslam?
- Born in Pakistan, he moved with his family to Glasgow as a young boy before opening Shish Mahal in 1964.
- In a previous interview with Agence France-Presse, Aslam said he created chicken tikka masala in the 1970s when a customer asked if there was a way to make chicken tikka less dry, and the solution was to add a tomato sauce.
- Aslam explained that he prepared tikka with a sauce that contained, in addition to tomatoes, yogurt, cream and spices, especially curry.
- In 2009, Mohammed Sarwar, then the Labor MP for central Glasgow, called for the city to be officially recognized as the home of chicken tikka masala.
- Sarwar has campaigned for Glasgow to be granted protected tikka status from the European Union, and has presented a motion in the House of Commons.
- Sarwar did not succeed in his endeavor, as other restaurants in the UK have claimed to have invented this popular dish.
