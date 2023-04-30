After the yes to Milan for the renewal (waiting to completely unravel the Sporting question), Rafa served Saelemaekers the ball against Roma. His tactical maturation can also be seen from here

This time it’s not time to score. It’s assist time. Like the one at sunset of Rome-Milan – beneficiary Alexis Saelemaekers – which allowed the Devil to recapture a game that now seemed mockingly lost. And like the one served in the last few days to the AC Milan club, which could allow Milan to keep him with them for the next five years.

Lucidity — In one way or another, it’s really very complicated that at the end of a game we don’t talk about Leao. This time he plays the role of servant for the fortunes of others, which are also his. Among the (various) defects attributed to Rafa when he wasn’t yet the Rafa he is now, there was that of impulsiveness. Of seeking a personal solution at all costs (a vice from which he has improved significantly but has not yet fully recovered). Well, just go and review the Rossoneri draw to appreciate the various ways in which Leao is maturing: Milan are down by one and the stopwatch reads a very frantic minute number 97. We are already in the extra time. Basically the very last assault, a situation not exactly a friend of lucidity. And instead. And instead Rafa collects a yellow and red header on the left and instead of challenging the opponent’s block to a duel – who knows, maybe something happens –, he carefully observes the movements of his teammates in the area and decides to reward the best situation. That is the insertion of Saelemaekers, which is without marking. His right-footed cross lands softly on the Belgian 56’s plate and Milan breathes a sigh of relief. See also Rome, international super format: 300,000 spectators expected

You stimulate — This is how Leao grew up in the years spent at Milanello. Because skid marks like those with Napoli are his trademark and we all know them – even the opponents, who however are unable to stem them – but sometimes it is above all the darkest job that is the most important. After the match Pioli complimented him on the “excellent match” but also reproached him for a couple of wrong choices which penalized Hernandez. This is the work that the Rossoneri coach does with him. Always stimulate him, don’t let him rest on his technique, a concept also expressed very clearly in recent days by Maldini too. At the Olimpico we saw Leao get angry several times with his teammates – but one of those angers that are a good sign and not harmful – just before the goal he remained disconsolate on the ground for a few seconds with his arms crossed. In short, the desire to leave his mark even if it wasn’t an ideal match for him. Compressed Rome, very short, which did not allow depth and so he tried to find spaces by deviating inside the field. Sometimes he bounced off the Giallorossi drawbridge, sometimes he slipped away. Then, at game time, he did a general rehearsal: a cross for Saelemaekers, who from a very greedy position finished flying over the crossbar. Leao bomber, Leao assistman: we are now at 13 goals and 11 assists for the season. Sumptuous numbers, such as those that would accompany him in the Rossoneri’s near future at the time of signing the new contract. See also F1 | Russell: "Red Bull ahead, but we will fight for the win"

April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 21:47)

