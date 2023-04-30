The best news for Cartagena is that the promotion phase to the First Division is still 2 points away with 12 remaining to be played. The worst news is that the team ran out of coverage in a horrible first half, recovered the signal in the second but couldn’t knock down an Albacete that was much more determined, despite playing outnumbered for 72 minutes. Efesé’s reaction was halfway. Luis Carrión’s men no longer depend on themselves to be sixth and have a worse calendar in this final part of the season. But at least they added a point, won the particular golaverage and keeps alive the dream of a ‘playoff’ that painted black very black. Soccer from Cartagena has marked in red numerous dates in its most recent history. On May 24, 2009, a goal by Juan Pablo in Alcoy returned Cartagena to the Second Division twenty-two years later. From the promotion in El Collao a generation of young Cartagena supporters arose, who recovered the illusion of the old guard and accompanied the team in its bitter moments but also in its sweet ones: from 1-4 in Nueva Condomina, on November 8, 2009 ; until the penalty in Malaga, on July 20, 2020. Along the way, blows, frustrated promotions and the dream of a promotion to the First Division, in 2010, which was cut short in two finals at home: the 3-5 against Levante, on May 22; and the 0-0 against Hércules, on June 6. Albacete: 1 Altube; Carlos Isaac (Álvaro Rodríguez, 88), Boyomo, Djetei, Glauder; Riki, Olaetxea; Escriche (Higinio, 59), Juanma García (Juan Antonio Ros, 29), Manu Fuster; Dubasin FC Cartagena: 1 Escandell; Calero, Alcalá (Kiko Olivas, 45), Datkovic, Martos; Musto (Borja Valle, 45); Darío Poveda (Franchu, 61), Pêpê (Mikel Rico, 72), De Blasis, Jairo Izquierdo (Ferreiro, 45); Ortuno. Goals: 1-0, Boyomo (24). 1-1, Poveda (55). Referee: Hernández Maeso (Extremadura). Yellow cards for locals Jairo, Musto, Datkovic, Pêpê, Ferreiro; and to the visitors Boyomo and Manu Fuster. Direct red to Djetei in minute 19. Incidents: Full at the Carlos Belmonte stadium in Albacete with 17,524 spectators, more than 1,200 from Cartagena. The illusion by flag Thirteen years have passed since that magical 2009/10 season: the Efesé was the topic of conversation on the street and a football atmosphere was breathed in every corner of Cartagena. Everyone fondly keeps one of those t-shirts with the motto ‘Faith + Illusion = First’. This week, the ‘Efesemania’ has looked in the mirror of 2010. And after much suffering along the way, including a threat of disappearance, yesterday the Efesé gave itself another date in red on its calendar: April 29, 2023 Thus, more than 1,200 people from Cartagena staged yesterday one of the largest displacements that are remembered in recent seasons. There are four days left before the promotion phase to the First Division begins and the most important game in recent years for Albacete and Cartagena, the two candidates for the sixth and last place in the playoff, was played at the Carlos Belmonte. The people from La Mancha have not played in the elite for eighteen years and for the people of Cartagena it is completely unknown territory. The atmosphere did not disappoint before, during and after the match between two hobbies that consider themselves sisters, surely because they share sorrows and joys in their careers. Paellas, drinks, concerts and receptions for the two teams marked hours before the preview of what was considered a great final for the ‘playoff’. The atmosphere did not disappoint, with 17,524 tickets sold for days at the Carlos Belmonte. Neither did the party. Albacete knew they were the winner from the first second, always energetic, powerful, fast and upright. He entered the field with a couple of gear more than his rival, an anesthetized Cartagena, cornered, with no solution to find himself and counteract the opponent. The locals caused a thousand problems for the visitors, almost always an armed counterattack at full speed. Manu Fuster’s class, Carlos Isaac’s physical background, Carlos Isaac’s hierarchy and the art of a Sevillian, Juanma García, who makes a rip the size of a tile. Albacete has been in the playoff positions for 57% of the season and was able to translate theory into practice in a sensational first half. Very open and advanced, Cartagena easily cracked in defense. In two touches, Escriche was measured in a one-on-one against Escandell that ended in a goal. The play was preceded by a recovery by Albacete in their field. Djetei arrived late and drove the studs into Pêpê’s leg, in such a wild and excessive way that it caused an injury to the Portuguese. Subsequent review in the VAR, Hernández Maeso, the referee of the promotion in Malaga, not only annulled the 1-0 to Escriche but also sent off the Cameroonian central defender from Albacete in the 19th minute. game. But it was an errand from his rival. He knew he was the dominator of a new scenario in numerical superiority and he found himself dominated. They knew they were in control and finished the first part controlled, with no ideas or hardly any offensive capacity to surprise Altube, the local goalkeeper and one more spectator at Carlos Belmonte. Angry Carrión in the cabin, without taking off his mobile phone, his team found no remedy: Albacete felt stronger, safer and more challenging with ten than with eleven. In a strategic move, Jairo caught the mistake of his mark, Juanma García cut the man from Tenerife and Calero in a square and assisted the lonely Boyomo on the penalty spot. Poor white-and-black defense at 1-0, this time legal, from an unstoppable shot from the other central defender from La Mancha. Not even Juanma’s injury, his star, changed the face of a cloudy Efesé. At the break, Carrión did not think twice and made three changes at the same time: he removed the suspended Jairo and Musto from the field, who were on their way to see the second yellow card. When in doubt, better not take risks. Alcalá also left, in an attempt to give more consistency to the defensive line. And the truth is that the Catalan coach was right: the entries of Kiko Olivas, Ferreiro and Borja Valle gave Efesé another face in the second half. Related news standard No This is how we have counted Cartagena’s tie live Jesús Fernández Luis Carrión’s men, with this tie, are still two points behind La Mancha with four games to go until the end of the league This time the team did play decisively, He had more time on the ball and knew how to hurt Albacete from the inside. Poveda made an appearance in the game, closer to the game, to step on the ball on the balcony of the area, quickly cut the defender and in a swarm of legs straighten the shot [el primero entre los tres palos] at the bottom of the goal. A shot with a thread from Franchu, a bitten header in a strategic move and a header from Mikel Rico, who brushed the post in discount, encouraged Efesé to seek victory. But the team’s reaction was halfway: Albacete defended fantastically and never gave up at 1-2. Manu Fuster and especially Dubasin put an albinegra defense with many problems in trouble. Martos stopped the one-on-one from the first and Escandell’s save on the day prevented the second from scoring.

