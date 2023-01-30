The 2023 season has just begun and Santa Fe He already achieved a visitor draw against Jaguares on the first date of the League, and is getting ready for his next game against Medellín.

While the team is taking shape, an important novelty would appear in its squad and it is the possible loss of the goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos by own decision.

Castellanos, a benchmark for the team in his last days, a goalkeeper with experience and leadership who has been a bulwark of the cardinal goal, It could precipitate your professional retirement.

With the 90 minutes this Saturday, Castellanos surpassed the mark that he himself had set in 2017: 777 minutes. Photo: Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

The goalkeeper was at the official presentation of the squad, and was registered as one of the four goalkeepers for the championship, but his plans would be different. On the first day the headline was Jose Silva.

Is Castellanos leaving?

This Monday, the summons of Santa Fe to a press conference led by the president drew attention Eduardo Méndez, coach Harold Rivera and Castellanos himself.

EL TIEMPO was able to learn that the news that is cooking is that of the possible professional retirement of the 38-year-old goalkeeper.

The reason is only one, injuries. Castellanos has suffered numerous physical ailments in recent years and for this reason he would have made the decision to take a break from his professional career. The news will be revealed this Tuesday.

a cardinal symbol

Leandro Castellanos arrived in Santa Fe in January 2015 and since then he has won a League and three Super Leagues.

In addition, he was part of the squad that won the Copa Sudamericana (the owner was Róbinson Zapata) and Suruga Bank.

In his career, he has also made saves in Cúcuta, Pereira, América, Cali and Independiente Medellín.

The other goalkeepers that Santa Fe has are Silva, Omar Rodriguez and Juan Espitia.

The goalkeeper’s press conference was scheduled for this Tuesday at 1 pm

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

