The far-right Bolsonaro had flown to his vacation home in Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the end of his term in office. As a result, he was not present at the inauguration of his socialist successor and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had defeated him in October’s presidential elections.

More than a week later, on January 8, Bolsonaro supporters attacked government buildings in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, out of dissatisfaction with the loss of their idol in the elections. The new president Lula accused his predecessor of stirring things up. The Brazilian Supreme Court then decided to open an investigation into Bolsonaro’s role in the disturbances.

With the extension of his US visa, it seems that Bolsonaro would rather not wait for the results of that investigation in Brazil.

