News on the losses of the armies of Russia and Ukraine, alerts on the situation in the South China Sea, reports on the activities of a Houthi rebel leader in Yemen: the Pentagon is still working to understand the extent of the leak of intelligence documents that took place in recent days. “The Department of Defense is working around the clock to define the extent of the spread, its scope and impact, as well as enforcement measures,” said Chris Meagher, assistant secretary of defense for public affairs. “We are investigating – he added – to understand how it happened. We are carefully considering how this information is distributed and to whom. We are also trying to establish what may have been spread.”

The Defense Office was first notified of the leak on April 6: according to reports Cnn the US allegedly had contacts over the weekend with the allies mentioned in the stolen documents. The US authorities have opened two investigations into this matter, one by the Department of Defense and one by the Justice Department. David Sanger, White House correspondent for the New York Times and national security expert, wrote that this specific leak of documents is especially worrying because it presents “unprecedented ways compared to the past”. The files referring to the war in Ukraine provide precise numbers of people killed and injured in the war: between 189,500 and 223,000 for Russia, and between 124,500 and 131,000 for Ukraine: however, doubts are raised in the same documents on the reliability of those figures.

Also the difficulty of the Kiev army is mentioned, especially the shortage of ammunition. Among the documents published online, writes the Wall Street Journalthere is also an updated map of the state of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, several photographs of arms delivery graphs, the status of Ukrainian troops and battalions, and other top-secret military information.