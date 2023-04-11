Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Messi, Osimhen, Joao Felix and more…

Olivier Giroud will sign a new short-term deal with AC Milan in the next days, confirmed as expected – it’s all done 🇫🇷 #AC Milan

◉ New contract valid until June 2024;

◉ Salary close to €3.5m net per year;

◉ Everton approached him in January but Giroud only wanted to stay. pic.twitter.com/tgYxmqC8VA

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2023