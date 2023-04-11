Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Messi, Osimhen, Joao Felix and more…

Below we show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. From the future of Messi, to the team that wants Osimhen, going through Joao Felix’s stay at Stamford Bridge:
Olivier Giroud will sign a new short-term contract with AC Milan in the next few days, confirmed as expected: everything is done
◉ New contract valid until June 2024; ◉ Salary close to 3.5 million euros net per year; ◉ Everton approached him in January but Giroud just wanted to stay.
As reported by Sique Rodríguez in the Sports Carousel of Cadena SER, Barcelona is going to offer Messi a new contract to try to dress him as culé again. Laporta and his brother have had contacts between them and the offer they have right now is from Saudi Arabia for 420 million euros.
As reported by La SER, “the departure of Joao Félix has given the group and the coach peace of mind.” Since the departure of the Portuguese, Simeone’s team has begun to fuel while in London, Chelsea continues to be unable to start.
The London club is convinced to stay with the Portuguese and wants an appointment with Atlético to talk about figures. The player is delighted at Stamford Bridge. There was talk of 100 million euros, but it can remain at 80.
After suddenly losing ownership after the return of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric he returned to play against Villarreal from the start. Ancelotti, from what he told in a press conference, wants him to renew, but the club is cautious at the moment. The offers will arrive when the results are available at the end of the season.
In Munich they are very interested in signing a center forward for next season. Harry Kane rumors have been circulating for months. Now two more names have joined: Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani, reports Florian Plettenberg.
”No problem. We are in talks to renew the contract. My agent takes care of everything. He is in charge of speaking with the club, but negotiations are underway” said the young Italian central defender.
“The future of Carlo Ancelotti? There is a nice saying that goes well for the case: the wind takes the chatter. And that’s right, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I would like to respect it, ”he said in an interview with Rai Radio 1.
Marco Reus has already made a decision. As reported by Bild, the Borussia Dortmund player will continue at the yellow club at 33 years of age. This will renew next week until 2024.
Chelsea is going through a major crisis and they are looking for joy for their fans, even if it is off the pitch. According to The Athletic, the blue club seeks to renew the winger, whom they consider important for the future of the squad.
