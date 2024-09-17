A recent update to the launcher Rockstar has revealed metadata that practically confirms the long-awaited port. This leak adds to speculation that has been circulating since May, when marketing chains within the studio’s system mentioned that Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare would be “playable on PC”.

Although the official confirmation by the company has not yet arrived, the discovery of a game application ID in Steam reinforces the possibility that a release on this platform is imminent. For years, PC gamers have been waiting to enjoy this iconic game, in fact last year’s release on newer consoles frustrated some players.

Rumors about a possible remaster have been circulating for a while now, but now it seems the developer might be focusing on a port. However, because the company is working on developing GTA 6, They are probably taking their time to complete the project.

Despite the expectation, Rockstar has remained silent on these leaks and, given its history of keeping details under strict confidentiality, it is likely that it will not comment until the announcement is fully ready.

Remember that for now it is on platforms such as PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Via: Dualshockers