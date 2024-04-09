The news of infidelity always causes a stir, especially when it involves such well-known figures as Jefferson Farfan and Yahaira Plasencia. The former Peruvian soccer player broke his silence and confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for several years: he was deceived. Faced with these statements from the 'Foquita', the popular 'Patrona' did not remain silent and spoke out. Below is everything the salsa performer said.

Did Jefferson Farfán confirm that they were unfaithful to him?

During an interview for 'You are in all', Jefferson Farfan confirmed that he was the victim of infidelity. This happened after Natalie Vértiz asked her what advice she would give to his uncle Cuto Guadalupe, who was cheated on. “What can I say if they did it to me too,” declared the former athlete.

Let us remember that Yahaira Plasencia was in a relationship with 'Foquita' and it came to light that she had an affair with the soccer player Jerson Reyes.

The story between Yahaira Plasencia and Jerson Reyes was known in 2016, when Reyes appeared on the program 'El valor de la Verdad' and revealed details of his alleged relationship with the salsa singer. According to her statements, they both had an intimate encounter at a party while she was still in a relationship with 'Foquita'.

These revelations caused a great scandal in Peruvian entertainment and called into question the relationship between Plasencia and Farfán.

For her part, Yahaira flatly denied Reyes' accusations and stated that she was never unfaithful to Farfán. The singer even initiated legal action against Jerson for defamation. The controversy between Plasencia, Reyes and Farfán was one of the most commented topics in the entertainment press in Peru during that year.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say in response to Jefferson Farfán's statements?

Given these statements by Farfán, was asked Yahaira Plasencia about your opinion. In this regard, the salsa singer initially said: “The subject of Jefferson has been closed for many years, I have not touched it and I am not going to touch it. Still, I wish him and everyone the best. Since they ask me about him, at this point it seems like too much. “It happened a long time ago.”

Then, Plasencia congratulated his ex-partner for taking these episodes with humor. “That's actually life. Life shows you sad, beautiful, strong episodes, and you learn from that. That's what you find, making mistakes too, because one makes mistakes every day, we are all human beings. The important thing is to have the resilience to be able to move forward and be able to do everything, because life is not easy. “You make mistakes every day and you have to learn from that, that's the important thing,” he added.

Finally, the popular 'Patrona' assured that she does not have a bad relationship with Jefferson: “It's not that we get along badly or well. She simply stayed there and that's it. I don't have bad or good vibes; She simply stayed there. All good. I wish him well”.

