Through its social networks and official portal, the Leagues Cup announced the details for the 2024 edition. The club tournament organized between Major League Soccer and Liga MX will return next summer. Below we tell you what you need to know about it.
When will the Leagues Cup 2024 start?
The club competition of the Mexican and American leagues will start on Friday, July 26.
When will the 2024 Leagues Cup final be?
The grand final will take place on August 25, 2024.
What is at stake in the Leagues Cup 2024?
In this contest three tickets will be awarded for the Concacaf Champions Cup. The tournament champion will qualify directly to the round of 16.
Where can the Leagues Cup 2024 be seen?
The tournament organized by the MLS and Liga MX can be seen, like the last edition, through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Likewise, TelevisaUnivision, Fox Sports, TSN, RDS and TV Azteca will broadcast some of the tournament matches for Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Which teams will participate in the Leagues Cup 2024?
All Liga MX teams and also all Major League Soccer teams will participate in this competition. That is, 18 Mexican soccer clubs and 29 from the MLS.
Who has won previous editions of the Leagues Cup?
Cruz Azul and León won the Leagues Cup in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The most recent edition was won by Inter Miami.
