Club América could suffer a disbandment ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Some elements such as Sebastián Cáceres and Richard Sánchez would appear in the transfer market, while Miguel Layún has already retired. To these potential casualties we must add Jonathan Rodríguez, who is not happy with the number of minutes he has in the Águilas.
'Cabecita' Rodríguez played a secondary role in the 2023 Apertura and would be looking to leave for the next semester. According to the most recent reports, Monterrey is the team most interested in hiring the Uruguayan winger. Rayados needs a player with the characteristics of the Uruguayan, but is America willing to let its forward go?
According to journalist Fernando Cevallos, from The Last Word, on the FOX Sports network, the Águilas would have placed a condition on Rayados to sell Jonathan Rodríguez: the Sultana team would have to pay the termination clause.
This report indicates that the Monterrey board would have already made an offer for the services of the Uruguayan attacker, but that the azulcrema team's response was: “if you want him, pay the clause.”
The Coapa team would not be willing to negotiate the price with Monterrey, especially due to the way in which the northern team hired Fernando 'Tano' Ortiz, former América strategist.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, 'Cabecita' Rodríguez has an approximate market value of 4 million euros. However, his buyout clause would be higher than this valuation.
