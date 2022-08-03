Thursday, August 4, 2022
Chicharito Hernández pulls the Mexican flag and sparks controversy

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Chicharito hernÃ¡ndez EXPECTED SIGNING

The Mexican Javier Â´ChicharitoÂ´ HernÃ¡ndez.

The Mexican Javier ´Chicharito´ Hernandez.

The footballer plays in soccer in the United States.

the mexican striker Javier Chicharito Hernandez is in controversy, after he starred in a gesture of contempt towards a fan.

Chicharito, upset about the World Cup?

Chicharito Hernandez

Chicharito from ‘Bayern Leverkusen’ to ‘West Ham United’ for 17.80 million euros.

It happened before the start of the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcases between teams from Liga MX and MLS,

Chicharito Hernández, player of the Galaxy Angelsand as recorded in a video, he rejected a fan who brought him a Mexican flag to sign it.

The soccer player threw the flag and went towards the other fans of the club of the mls. She can be seen saying “I’m not going to sign it.”

Such a gesture sparked controversy among those who believe that Chicharito had contempt for the flag of his country.

Some fans associate his attitude to the fact that he is ruled out to be in the next world Cup with the Mexican team.

Chicharito was also in the eye of the storm after a video was published in which he refused to take a photo with a child outside the stadium, after the defeat against Dallas.

