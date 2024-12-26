The MOBA of Riot Games, ‘League of Legends’is not only the most played competitive video game in the world and always in the ‘top 2’ in streaming: it is, probably, the title that has most insisted on the relevance of the gaming community. This ‘free to play’, that is, a free game, which has led the rankings on Twitch since 2011, has experienced a dizzying year in 2024. It has managed to gather no less than 50 million viewers around the world during the final of its World Cups (more or less 2.5 times the number of spectators at the Oscars), and has once again thrilled critics and audiences with the closing of its animated series, ‘Arcane’. But above all, the ‘LoL’ continues to boast, above all, of its growing and active community of players.

In the gaming sector, 15 years is an infinity; In a free game, continuing to stay attractive is quite a challenge. But since its launch in 2009, ‘League of Legends’ has not stopped reinventing itself and growing. Edgar Rodríguez Medina, country manager of the developer Riot Games for Spain, Italy and Portugal, sees a single secret: «everything is designed for the community. “The player has always been the center.”

Community celebration

For this reason, to celebrate its 15 years of life, the developer decided to launch a series of ‘in game’ events, encompassed in what they called Player Days: three days dedicated not only to granting prizes and rewards but, above all, , to celebrate the game and those who enjoy it… also from a creative, musical and competitive perspective. During those days, Riot’s Social Impact Fund project – with the complicity of its players – managed to raise more than 50 million dollars that were allocated to various social causes around the world.

Linkin Park performed at Player Days



Today, ‘LoL’ looks ahead to the new season, which will start at the beginning of 2025, with a series of changes that the players themselves have requested: A more structured season, new game modes, innovative mechanics to keep the game fresh… And the philosophy of Riot Games – repeated like a mantra by all its spokespersons (from the new CEO Dylan Jadeja to the new LoL director, Paul Bellezza) – is that: “everything for the player.” Thus, around ‘League of Legends’, and thanks to its community, an entire cultural ecosystem has been articulated that includes everything from music to animation (from Linkin Park singing the anthem at the last Worlds to the successful series ‘Arcane ‘).









In many ways, the California developer’s MOBA this year has broken important records. The most recent, reaching 50 million simultaneous international viewers (the total population of our nation does not reach that figure, it is 48 million) during the final of its most relevant world tournament, the Worlds. In addition to the spectators who filled the O2 arena in London, Riot decided to organize ‘watchparties’ in cinemas, gaming rooms and bars around the world. An average audience of 33 million (more or less the population of Poland) and peaks of 6.7 million viewers without counting China, show that the strategy convinced fans.

There was no shortage of incentives to underline the emotion. The epic of the meetings was joined by an opening ceremony that has left moments to remember with a stellar return of the American rock band Linkin Park (interpreter of this year’s anthem) and spectacular sets by some of the groups that have composed from the soundtrack of the animated series Arcane, as vocalist Ashnikko.

Precisely ‘Arcane’, the animated series designed by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and produced by the French studio Fortiche that in its first season (2021) revolutionized both critics and audiences (with a resounding 10 on IMDB, 4 Annie Awards, an undeniable first place in viewership in 85 countries on Netflix) has had its culmination and finishing touch this November (the enthusiastic review has been repeated, with a 10 on Rotten Tomatoes). The closing of the adventures of the Zaunite sisters Jinx and Vi has received a unanimous warm reception from both the media and the players.

But League of Legends (LoL) is not the only RIot Games game that in 2024 has solidified its ecosystem with the help of the community of players and digital content creators. The tactical shooter VALORANT, which in March of this year celebrated its international Masters tournament in Madrid, has seen its launch for consoles. The ‘autobattler’ Teamfight Tactics has been more active than ever in his new set (‘Towards Arcane’) that has just been presented and that has united fans in a live event in Barcelona this December 19.

With imminent announcements such as the new fighting game, ‘2xko’, or the recent confirmation that the physical card game based on the Runeterra IP will be released worldwide, 2025 promises to be a year full of announcements. “Always paying attention to what excites and surprises the players, our focus will always be on them,” concludes Medina.