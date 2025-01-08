A week ago, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded at the door of the Trump International Hotel. The incident resulted in the death of its occupant —Matthew Livelsbergera former military man who would have committed suicide in the moments before the explosion—and with seven injured.

Although at first the possibility was considered that this incident could be related to the hit-and-run in New Orleans in which 14 people died, was soon ruled out. As reported by the United States Federal Investigation Agency (FBI), everything indicates that it was a suicide designed to be in the media.

Livelsberger took his own life with a shot to the head moments before the vehicle exploded. At the scene, officers they found a note of the military in which he declared what he was going to do as “a warning call to all comrades, veterans and Americans” and denounced the power elites as a group of “weak and irresponsible people who only seek to enrich themselves.” According to the investigation, Livelsberger suffered from a post-traumatic stress disorder —had a long career of foreign missions, with two deployments in Afghanistan and missions in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo—.

To cause the explosion, the author used a remote control system to denote the fireworks and the gas cylinders that was in the vehicle. A system that, according to the latest advances in police investigation, was obtained, built and learned to operate with the help of artificial intelligence.

Specifically, Matthew Livelsberger asked for assistance from ChatGPT on technical and legal issues to obtain the materials, on how to place the explosive and on how to handle it.

“We know that artificial intelligence would change things for us at some point,” said the Clark County sheriff, Kevin McMahillwho has stated that this is the “first case in which an individual uses ChatGPT to build this type of artifact.”