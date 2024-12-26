The Philadelphia Eagles family is experiencing a sad Christmas after the death of legend Bill Bergeyone of the best linebackers in its history, who died this Wednesday at the age of 79.

“We are saddened by the passing of Bill Bergey. Bill was one of our team’s all-time greats, a legendary linebacker who earned the respect of players and coaches around the league for his work ethic and hard play,” said Eagles president Jeffrey Lurie.

Bergey was a linebacker who came to the NFL selected in the second round of the 1969 draft by the Cincinnati Bengalsa team in which he played until 1973.

In 1974 he signed with Philadelphia, a franchise in which he became an idol thanks to his defensive aggressiveness that helped intensify the passion of the followers of the team from the city cradle of American independence.

With the Eagles he played seven seasons through which he achieved five Pro Bowl calls and three All-Pro designationsachievements that earned him inclusion in the Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 1988.

“Bill exemplified what it meant to be an ‘Eagle’ in every way. He proudly represented the team in the community even after his time as a player ended. He will be missed by all and we extend our deepest condolences to the Bergey family,” concluded Jeffrey Lurie.





The former player died due to jaw cancer that was diagnosed in 2021. In one of his last interviews, the man born in South Dayton, New York, stated that instead of lamenting his illness he would do everything to overcome it.

“I didn’t ask myself the old question of ‘Why me?’. I just thought I had to fight it like I would fight anything else in life that needs to be fought,” he said in September 2023.

His last season in the NFL was in 1980, but he didn’t walk away from the game. His voice became the insignia on the team’s radio broadcasts over the next two decades.

Another example of the mark that Bergey left on the franchise happened in 2012, when His jersey number 66 was worn by actor Robert DeNiro as a tribute to his career in the film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (The Good Side of Things for Spain and Chile and The Games of Destiny, in Latin America).