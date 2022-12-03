The leader of the PL in the Chamber, Altineu Côrtes (RJ), said this Saturday, 2, that the party supports the continuity of the Auxílio Brasil in R$ 600 proposed by the PEC of the Transition, but that the term of validity of the text should be only one year.

“The period that we consider reasonable is a period of one year, also because the new parliamentarians, the new Congress was elected and will have the opportunity to discuss any changes that they want to make for 2024?, Côrtes told the CNN🇧🇷

According to the leader, the other changes proposed by the PEC, apart from the BRL 600 aid, will be discussed by the party bench. “Anything beyond the 600 reais our bench will meet and will decide which is the best way. Maintaining the 600 from Auxílio Brasil had already been a commitment by President Bolsonaro and the PL”, he said.

The text of the proposal, filed in Congress, foresees, for four years, an expenditure of R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling.

Of this amount, R$ 175 billion would be used to fund the R$ 600 benefit of the Auxílio Brasil, together with a bonus of R$ 150 for each child up to six years old. The rest, coming from extraordinary income, could be used for investments.

As Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed, there is an expectation that the text will be voted on by the Senate Justice Constitution Commission next Tuesday, the 6th, but it has not yet been made official. The name of the rapporteur for the PEC must be defined on Monday, 5.