Now he wants to take the field too. Cristiano Ronaldo is used to asking for the ball, he doesn’t like to watch the others play. He wants to reach the goal: to score goals. Except that in the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office involving Juventus, the aim is not to score, but to have those 19.9 million which, at least according to the Portuguese, are still due to him for agreements previously made with the Juventus club.