The 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most iconic competitions in the world of motorsport, has captivated fans and drivers alike over the years.

With its rich history, extreme physical and mental challenge, and its ability to inspire innovations in the automotive industry, this race has earned a special place in the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts.

The oldest race in the world

The first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans was held in 1923, making it the oldest endurance competition in the world. André Lagache and Rene Léonard were the winners in a Chenard & Walker, completing 2,209.5 km, a distance much shorter than modern cars reach today.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been run since 1923 on the Sarthe circuit in Le Mans, France. It is organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, which is the highest motorsport entity in France.

Since its inception, this event has attracted the attention of large manufacturers and people linked to the motor world to be able to participate.

Aircraft from France’s Patrouille de France (PAF) take part in a flyover as part of the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

This event has had quite a history and the dream of many drivers is to race there. A circuit of about 8,466 miles in length that is made up of 38 curves and three very long straights where cars can reach speeds of up to 250 miles per hour.

Large manufacturers such as Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Bugatti, Fiat, Chevrolet, Ford, Audi, Toyota, among many others, have won in this event. Also legendary motorsport legends such as Bruce Mclaren, Jochen Rindt, Jacky Ixx, and the Latins Pedro Rodriguez (Mexico), José Froilan Gonzalez (Argentina) have been winners of the event.

In this legendary race, different models of cars from the different categories of the World Endurance Championship compete.

LMH (Le Mans Hypercar): This category, which succeeds LMP1, features vehicles designed specifically for endurance racing. Even the use of hybrid cars is allowed. Only drivers with a Platinum or Gold License can take the wheel in this elite category.

LMP2: Unlike the previous category, cars with open wheels are not allowed in LMP2. In addition, the presence of at least one amateur pilot with a Silver or Bronze license is required in each team.

LMGTE PRO: Here, only lightly modified production cars from world-renowned automakers are allowed. The choice of drivers is completely free, which adds an extra layer of excitement and competition.

LMGTE AM: In this category, street vehicles with minor modifications are used. At least one driver on the team is required to be a professional, while the rest must be amateurs, with at least one year of competition experience.

Not everyone knows but this weekend 24 hours of #LeMansCentenary.

As the hashtag says, it is precisely the centenary of Le Mans celebrating its 100 years. On this occasion we have 4 Argentines running and representing our flag🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/CiNx41p1mx — light (@luz_s0r14) June 6, 2023

The most successful driver

Tom Kristensen, Danish driver, is the top winner of Le Mans. He achieved the most kilometers covered nine times and won six consecutive times between 2000 and 2005. Jacky Ickx, a Belgian, is close behind with six victories.

The most winners:

Tom Kristensen (Denmark) has been the winningest driver of the race with 9 victories. Jacky Ixx (Belgium) has obtained 6 victories. Derek Bell (England) won 5 victories. Frank Biela (Germany) achieved victory 5 times. Emanuel Pirro (Italy): 5 wins. Yannick Dalmas (France): 4 wins. Olivier Gendebien (Belgium): 4 wins. Henri Pescarolo (France): 4 wins.

Today marks 100 years since the birth of Carroll Shelby. One of the most important people in the history of motorsports. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a driver, and after retiring he designed the Ford GT40 that won this same race 4 consecutive times. TOTAL legend. pic.twitter.com/oqyXr6pkwv — Tomás Errico (@Tom_Errico) January 11, 2023

Manufacturers with the most victories

Porsche cars were victorious 18 times, more than any other automotive brand.

Its ‘hegemony’, which began in the 70’s, was threatened with the brutal emergence of Audi, which since 2000 was left with 13 wins, relegating Ferrari to third place. The house of Maranello was, with seven victories, the great entertainer of the middle of the 20th century, achieving its last victory in 1965.

These are the most winners:

Porsche: they have been unbeatable on 19 occasions, being the greats of Le Mans. Audi: They have achieved great feats by achieving 13 victories. Ferrari: They obtained 9 victories. Jaguar: They have had 7 victories. Bentley: 6 victories in its history. Alfa Romeo: 3 victories. Toyota: 3 wins. Ford: 3 wins.

‘Triple crown of motorsports’

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is part of the prestigious Triple Crown of Motorsport, along with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

Graham Hill is the only driver to have managed to conquer all three eventswinning the Le Mans in 1972 aboard a Matra, after having been runner-up in 1964.

The Le Mans prototypes



Le Mans Prototypes (LMP) are vehicles designed in accordance with the regulations of the l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organization behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

According to the race regulations, these prototypes use cutting-edge technology and are comparable to Formula 1 cars.

The race adopted this category in 1992 and currently, the prototypes use hybrid engines to improve the resistance required in this demanding competition.

More similar races

The Le Mans endurance format has inspired the creation of similar competitions around the world.

Famous circuits such as Daytona, Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps have their own versions of one-day races, based on the Le Mans model.

In 1999, the American Le Mans Series was launched, followed in 2004 by the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Series. On the La Sarthe circuit, in addition to the motorcycle version, classic car races are held.

The terrible accidents

Despite the safety measures at each meeting, throughout its history, Le Mans has witnessed tragic accidents.

In 1925, André Guilbert suffered a fatal crash, marking the first fatal accident in competition.

JUNE 11, 1955: During the 24 hours. At Le Mans, Pierre Lavegh’s fatal accident occurred with his Mercedes, killing the driver and 82 spectators. The team withdrew from the race while Juan M Fangio was comfortably leading after a call from the factory. pic.twitter.com/aBgu6Z480z — Pasion Tuerca by Alberto Lopez🇦🇷 (@Pasiontuerca) June 11, 2020

However, the most devastating incident occurred in 1955 when Pierre Lavegh’s Mercedes became airborne, killing the pilot and 83 spectators.

The most recent accident took place in 2013, claiming the life of Danish pilot Allan Simonsen.

