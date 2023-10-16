Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , after beating Talleres. We review the previous vs Colón.
In which stadium is Colón-River played?
Date: Thursday October 19
Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
Stadium: Brigadier Lopez
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 5:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 4:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Nicolás Ramírez.
How can you see the Colón-River?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
More news about River
What is the latest news from Columbus?
Ángel Cardozo Lucena was torn in the Santa Fe classic against Unión and does not want to risk it based on everything that Colón will play in the last five dates. Favio Álvarez, with tendinosis, Damián Batallini with plantar fasciitis and Rubén Botta with an intercostal blow are doubtful, but they would arrive.
What is the latest news from River?
Martín Demichelis has a doubt in the team: Rodrigo Aliendro or Agustín Palavecino to replace the Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz.
Possible alignments
Colon: Chicco; Espínola or Meza, Garcés, Goltz, Mas; Cardozo Lucena or Moreyra, F. Álvarez; Galvan, Botta, Batallini; Wanchope
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro or Agustín Palavecino; Ignacio Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Borja.
Forecast
River will win 3 to 0, with one from Nacho and two from Barco.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Colón #River #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup