A single dose of respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, adjuvanted (Arexvy©) is also effective against severe lower respiratory tract disease (Lrtd) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in adults aged 60 years and older for 2 full seasons. These are the main results of the AReSVi-006 (Adult Respiratory Syncytial Virus) phase 3 study, released today by Gsk, which evaluates the efficacy of the vaccine in the elderly population both after a single dose and after annual revaccination, for a total of 3 years. A similar efficacy of the vaccine, over 2 seasons, was also observed in adults with already other pathologies (comorbidities) and with advanced age, reinforcing the impact that the vaccine could have on subjects most at risk of serious outcomes from the infection.

The study, still ongoing, given that it is three years and the data refer to the first 2 seasons – explains Gsk in a note – also evaluated the efficacy after an annual revaccination program as a secondary confirmation endpoint. The cumulative efficacy over two seasons in participants who received a second dose of the vaccine was 67.1%, suggesting that revaccination after 12 months does not appear to confer additional benefit for the overall population. The clinical development program will continue to evaluate long-term follow-up and the optimal timing for potential revaccination.

“Our goal – explains Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer GSK – is to provide a high level of protection for the elderly most at risk of RSV. These data show the efficacy of a single dose of our RSV vaccine over two seasons against RSV-Lrtd, even in populations most at risk due to age or underlying medical conditions. This, he adds, strengthens our confidence in its potential to have a significant impact on public health. We look forward to discussing these findings with regulatory authorities and vaccine recommending bodies and gathering more data from the ongoing clinical development program.”

The safety and reactogenicity data were consistent with initial observations from the phase 3 programme. The vaccine was generally well tolerated. The most frequently observed adverse events were: injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, headache and arthralgia, mild to moderate and transient.

GSK will present these data today at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting. Data from two antifluenza co-administration studies (high-dose quadrivalent and adjuvanted quadrivalent) will also be analysed. This data will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators for review.

While the protection of children and adolescents has made great strides in many countries, such as Italy – informs GSK – that of adults, essential for a constantly aging population, but called to be active even in old age, is still you start. Currently, in addition to the anti-flu, the anti-pneumococcal, the one against Herpes zoster and now also the one against RSV are available, which, by reducing illnesses and hospitalizations, favor the sustainability of the National Health Service.