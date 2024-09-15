The second cold front of the season threatens to enter northern Baja California starting this Monday, According to information from Conagua. While he arrives, the climate In the state, the climate will remain polarized between extreme heat and temperate weather.

For this Sunday, The agency said that at dawn on Sunday there will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the possibility of showers throughout the peninsula. A cool environment with fog banks is also expected in the coastal area of ​​Baja California and a warm environment with maximum temperatures between 35 °C and 40 °C. Likewise, winds from the west and northwest are expected with speeds between 15 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), which will reach maximum gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

During the Monday, he Frontal system entry and its interaction with a low-pressure trough and a high-altitude trough, as well as the subtropical jet stream, will cause winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, dust storms, rain and a drop in temperatures that will be more noticeable in mountainous areas.

The above will cause extreme climatesas in the early hours of Monday and Tuesday the thermometer will reach between 0°C and 5°C in the mountainous areas of the state and in the northwest of Mexico. In contrast, temperatures will exceed 35°C in the afternoon in some areas of Baja California.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada and other Baja California locations for this Sunday

This Sunday, the weather in Baja California will be marked by a variety of atmospheric conditions, highlighting cloudy skies and variable temperatures in different areas. Tijuana Temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C, peaking around 2:00 p.m. During the day, moderate westerly winds will bring gusts of up to 31 km/h. Mexicali, The weather will be sunny, with temperatures between 25°C and 40°C, peaking at around 4:00 p.m. The westerly wind will also be the main force, with gusts that could reach 42 km/h at night.

Ensenada mwill have cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures between 16°C and 23°C, while Tecate will present clear skies and temperatures between 14°C and 25°C. The maximum temperature in both cities will be around 2:00 p.m., accompanied by moderate winds with gusts exceeding 30 km/h. The Rumorous Oneknown for its extreme weather, will experience cloudy skies in the morning and clear skies for the rest of the day, with temperatures between 15°C and 27°C. Wind gusts from the southwest will be intense, reaching 61 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito The day will be predominantly cloudy with light rain in the early morning, while temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 21°C. Moderate winds will reach gusts of 23 km/h in the afternoon. Saint Quentinwith partially clear skies, will have temperatures of 14°C to 24°C, accompanied by gusts of wind up to 36 km/h coming from the northwest. Saint Philipthe day will be sunny with temperatures between 27°C and 35°C, while the southeast wind will bring gusts of 31 km/h.

Finally, in San Diego, California, Cloudy skies with thunderstorms are expected in the early morning and temperatures will range between 16°C and 22°C, with a maximum around 1:00 p.m. and moderate winds of up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.