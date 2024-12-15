Atlético de Madrid maintained its streak and now has eleven consecutive victories in different competitions by defeating Getafe in the Metropolitano in a tight match with few chances. The victory allows the red and whites to surpass Madrid in the standings and tie on points with Barcelona awaiting their match tonight against Leganés.

Simeone kept the team with which he beat Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League last Wednesday, but his team’s performance was very different. Getafe was the typical Bordalás team, conscientiously dedicated to short-circuiting the rival’s game, shielding its midfield and closing very well at the back even at the cost of forgetting all attacking pretensions.

The Athletic

Simeone repeated the Champions team

The novelty of Bordalás was to put a defender as powerful as Djené in the center of the field. De Paul and Pablo Barrios had difficulties managing the game judiciously and Griezmann and Julián Álavarez barely received any balls. Giuliano Simeone on one wing and Samu Lino on the other were shallow and Getafe lived the first half quite calmly, without David Soria having to intervene.

The clearest chance came after 12 minutes in a cross from Simeone’s son that Lino couldn’t finish because it was too forced.

There wasn’t much more from Atlético in the first half until the final minutes. In the 40th minute Julián Álvarez finished with a left footed shot but David Soria managed to stop in two halves. Then Giuliano Simeone had it with a header.

The second half

Sorloth marked Molina’s center

For the second half Simeone introduced a variation, he needed a goal and brought in the Norwegian Sorloth, whom he does not quite trust, for Samu Lino. Two more changes came immediately. Llorente and Giuliano left and two Argentines entered: Nahuel Molina and Correa.

At first, the changes did not sit well with Atlético, who saw how Getafe took a step forward for the first time and began to reach Oblak’s goal. Uche I had a good chance and then Giménez almost scored an own goal in his goal.

Simeone saw that the game was going badly for him and made one of those changes of his that few understand. He removed Griezmann for Koke. The Frenchman had scored seven goals in the last five games and the Vallecano has lost a lot of hierarchy in the colchoneros’ game this year.

When the game seemed to be getting worse for Atlético, Simeone’s team scored in the 68th minute. Koke took a quick free kick and a spectacular cross from Nahuel Molina gave way to a header from Sorloth, his seventh Colchonero goal, after winning the position of the blue defender.

The goal led to another game. Bordalás introduced attackers and Atlético dedicated themselves to defending. Simeone removed Barrios and brought out Le Normand, who played with a protective helmet, to finish the game with three centre-backs. In added time Luis Milla had a free kick in a good position to achieve the tie, but his shot went high. Then Correa wasted a counterattack in which it would have been 2-0. Atlético does not fall in love with its game but right now it is a winning machine.