Wendy Guevara He has become one of the favorite personalities in the world of entertainment since his appearance as a participant in the TV reality show‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

The influencer who became popular thanks to the viral video of ‘The losses‘ that circulated all over the social networks and the Internet, has managed to win the hearts of thousands of people in Mexico for his personality, humility and charisma.

Just one week before the show’s premiere, ‘LCDLF‘ has achieved an excellent rating, and many say that the reason for its success is because Wendy Guevara participates in it.

Hundreds of memes have not stopped monopolizing social networks, where some say that it is “The House of Wendy Guevara and her friends” or that it will be she who ends up winning the competition.

And it is that the Internet celebrity has given a lot to talk about thanks to his crazy experiences and jokes, so it is not surprising that everything he says or does quickly spreads on networks.

Such is the case of video where he begins to dance and sing one of the best known songs of Shakira‘she-wolf‘.

In the video you can see Wendy combed with two buns and leaning on her bed begins to do one of the iconic steps of the 46-year-old Colombian singer at the music video of the ‘Wolf’.

But that’s not all, Guevara also sings “a wolf in the closet, she wants to go out”, and continues.

For this reason, users did not take long to leave their reactions and only highlighted the love they have for the famous.

“Oh, it’s not like I can love her so much hahaha”, “How scary”, “But she is very happy with her Shakira steps”, “protect me, Lord, with your spirit”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp