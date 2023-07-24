Like every Sunday night since the reality show of Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, the elimination galaone of the most anticipated moments weekly by thousands of people in the country.

the night of this sunday july 23the seventh elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, one of the most anticipated transmissions by fans of the television program, since this is the first time that a member of team hell leaves the program.

And it is that this week’s nominees in ‘LCDLFM‘ were Sergio Mayer, Celery QuijanoNicola Porcella and Barby Juárez, although being the leader, Jorge Losa he made the decision to save the professional boxer from being eliminated.

It should be noted that the elimination process begins every Monday, when it is chosen who will be the leader or leaders of the week, a personality that has several privileges such as sleeping in the suite and saving himself from being nominated to leave the reality show, being able to save one of his fellow nominees.

The next step occurs on Wednesdays, when the inhabitants discreetly choose the personality they want to remove from the program, while the public must vote for their favorite.

This time, nothing was in favor of the hell team, because when losing leadership and being obtained by Jorge Losa, from the sky team, it was clear that he would save his partner, la Barby Juarez to be eliminated from the reality show, so all of Mexico resigned itself to the fact that a member of the fourth hell would come out yes or yes in this seventh elimination gala.

The spirits of the fans of the television program, as well as the inhabitants of the reality show, were on the ground, since each of the nominees managed to win the hearts of Mexicans throughout this month and a half.

Although at first it was clear that Celery Quijano would leave the show because everyone would vote in favor of Sergio Mayer and after Nicola Porcellaeverything changed a few days ago when there was a strong discussion that caused the Peruvian to have a strong anxiety crisis.

It all happened after Wendy Guevara assured that Pocerlla spoke badly behind his back, something that was not true and that ended up making things very tense among the participants, even Sergio Mayer hinted that Nicola would have snapped as she did as strategy so that it would not be eliminated, which added hundreds of criticisms of the former deputy and reduced his support.

Due to all this situation, most of the spectators began to comment that they would give their full support to Nicola Porcellabut due to the preference of the three personalities, the identity of the eliminated one was uncertain.

In this seventh elimination gala, the first expelled from the much loved fourth hell was Celery Quijano.

