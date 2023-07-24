Greece, after Rhodes also Corfu hit by fires

After the island of Rhodes also burns Corfu. It’s about ”an arson” what hit the island of Corfu, Greece. The mayor of Corfu himself, Giorgos Mahimaris, said so when speaking of the flames that broke out on Mount Pantokratoras. Residents and tourists who have been evacuated for security reasons they were taken to the Agios Markos stadium and the Municipal Theater of Corfu, the mayor told state news agency Apa-Mpa. Two helicopters and two firefighter planes are working to put out the blaze, Mahimaris added.

About 2,500 people have been evacuated in the last few hours due to the fires that hit the Greek island of Corfu. As reported by the Greek newspaper ‘Ta Nea’, the firefighters have announced that they have evacuated people to 17 different locations on the island and that at the moment there are no injuries. The mayor of Corfu, Giorgos Mahimaris, indicated the possibility that the fires are of arson origin, since the flames broke out almost simultaneously in three different points of Mount Pantokratoras. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the fire brigade, Vasilis Vathrakogiannis, indicated that “the fires in Rhodes and other areas, such as Corfu, Evia and Dervenaki, will not be extinguished today”, but “will continue to be a cause for concern in the coming days due to the vastness they have reached”.

Gigantic fire in Rhodes: tourists evacuated and flights cancelled

The out-of-control fire on the Greek island of Rhodes has prompted the suspension of many flights to the resort town. Or rather, tour operators have ordered charter flights to land empty on the island to pick up tourists who want to leave Rhodes, where a fire that started from a mountain has been raging for six days and which the emergency services are unable to put out; and yesterday, according to the Greek press, all flights from the island were full.

The German group Tui, one of the largest tourism companies in the world, suspended all tourist flights to the island. “At present the Tui group has around 40,000 tourists on Rod IslandIn the UK, low-cost airline Jet2 has canceled all routes to the island up to and including July 30, next Sunday. However, Jet2 will still fly its planes to the island so it can bring stranded tourists home. EasyJet has also canceled package holidays, but still flies to the island, with empty carriers, just like British Airways, Ryanair, and other companies.

The situation on the island is still very complicated. The Greek authorities have announced that there are at least 19,000 people, including about 6,000 tourists, move away from the area of ​​the forest fire, which continues to burn fiercely fueled by high temperatures and strong winds. Among the displaced, about 3,000 tourists were transferred to safe places by sea, while the rest, 16,000 people, including another 3,000 tourists, did so by land thanks to a vast operation that went on all night, firefighters spokesman Yannis Artopiós explained on Skai private television. About eight thousand Italians are also involved.

