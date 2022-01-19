One step at a time. The Lazio market is still blocked. Without disposals, the problem of the liquidity ratio cannot be solved. Before the Italian Cup match against Udinese, sporting director Tare was clear: “We have problems with the liquidity index that must be resolved. Once solved, we will look for situations that can help the team and Sarri.” The coach, among other profiles, really likes Vecino, who has an expiring contract with Inter. For the Nerazzurri it is the last chance to sell him by cashing in on something (albeit a little). If it is done in time, Lazio will attempt the lunge. But first you have to give in. Muriqi and Lazzari remain the main suspects for the departure.

Leiva is in decline, in physical difficulty after the operation he underwent two years ago. The midfield must therefore be strengthened and adapted to Sarri’s game idea. However, having to make several incoming operations in view of next season to adapt the squad to the coach’s philosophy, a shot like that of Vecino, done at low cost, would be a bargain for all parties. The biancocelesti also evaluate the profile of Vicario, Empoli goalkeeper: both Strakosha and Reina have in fact the contract expiring (as well as Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric and Leiva), which is why Lazio will have to intervene in that role as well. But with the awareness of having to solve the problem with the liquidity index first. And therefore having to take one step at a time.