Lazio regionals, that's why Raggi and Marino could present themselves together. The analysis

Virginia Raggi – after a silence that lasted several months and started just before summer holidays – has returned to be talked about with an interview on Corriere della Sera. When asked if she missed the top seat of the Capitol replied: “If you mean the chair, I tell you that I do not miss it at all. They told me everything, but it is evident that I have never flirted with power.” An honestly very unconvincing answer, precisely in the light of his political history.

On new government and in particular on Giorgia Meloni he declared: “I publicly wished Giorgia Meloni my best wishes. We spoke on the phone. She has a demanding task ahead of her that would make her veins tremble. Plus she is a woman and for this they will not forgive her anything. They are waiting for her at the gate. Net of the executive measures, which we will see at work, I am happy that a woman is at the helm of Italy. It was time”.

It’s here we are at the Darwinian phenomenon of the search for reflected light, after the vertical loss of power that she suffered after the sensational defeat in the second administrative round in which the Roman people made her pay for years of hassle and inconvenience. It is not for nothing that Raggi finished last in the second round although she was the outgoing mayor.

But the Rays – thought is expressed precisely in this search for power that has shown by “hooking” Meloni. An act that means I’m still there, I speak with the premier and then the inevitable reference completely busted to the fact that the Meloni is a “woman” and therefore nothing will be forgiven her. But where did Raggi get this consideration from, if not from an algebra of ideological superficiality from which she cannot detach herself, even if she is in good company?

There Meloni became prime minister precisely because she did not recite the complaining mantra of the discriminated female by the overwhelming power of alpha males. Quite the contrary. And that is, he won because it doesn’t matter to be a man or a woman but to be a valid person and this is something that many feminist “passionates” just can’t understand because they have always used parallel paths and shortcuts to get to power.

In the same interview, Raggi said that in recent years she has become friends with Ignazio Marino who had always violently attacked from the opposition benches: “Ho apologized for some attacks. I tell you a secret. In recent years, a good human and professional relationship has been created with Ignazio Marino. We spoke often, even when I was mayor, and we discussed the problems of Rome. We avoided publicizing it precisely because there was a climate of partisanship, on both sides, that it would not have been understood. If you talk to someone, those who accuse you of trying to mess with them come right away. I sincerely hope that this period is over “.

But what will Raggi do in view of the Lazio administrative elections scheduled for early 2023? To the precise question he replied: “I am honoring my commitment as a councilor at the Capitol. Certainly, I do not allow myself to be exploited by internal quarrels that are far from my interests and that I believe are of no interest to anyone except those who feed these rumors. In recent months, in addition to having resumed my activity as a lawyerI’m studying a lot: I studied issues related to the energy transition which is a priority issue for the future of Italy, our companies and our children “.

And that is, as usual, he did not answer. But the Marino quote aroused suspicion. In fact, as is well known Raggi has a very bad relationship with the leader of the Five Stars Giuseppe Conte which in fact prevented her from going to Parliament. His disturbing action against the Movement is therefore plausible, perhaps with one of his groups that had already been talked about some time ago.

At this point the found harmony with Marino could complete the picture and presenting themselves together, the two former mayors would try to annoy the Five Stars specifically the outgoing councilor and councilor Roberta Lombardi which instead has a good relationship with Nicola Zingaretti for months “resigning in fieri” that despite the incompatibility holds the seat and salaries as Deputy and President of the Lazio Region.

