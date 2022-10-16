No time to get there Lazio, which already enters history. Resounding impact of Ivan Provedel on the Biancoceleste world, one of the keys to the defensive solidity found by Sarri’s team. Five minutes and a naive mistake by Maximiano were enough for the former Spezia goalkeeper to enter the field and never go out. And above all, 419 minutes were enough to enter the history of Lazio. In fact, at 30 ‘of the match against Udinese Provedel he flanked Giacomo Blason in top 10 goalkeepers in the history of Lazio with greater unbeaten. And a minute later he overtook it, reaching altitude 420 ‘. Next goal Dario Marigoin ninth place with 487 minutes. But beyond the statistics, yet another clear confirmation of the goodness of the choice of Sarri. He had bet him in the last championship and the start of the season proves him right. With Provedel, Lazio’s door is safe.