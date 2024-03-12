Rome (AFP)

Lazio has continued its disappointing results recently, and has begun to lose its chances of continental participation next season, with its fourth defeat in a row, which came among its fans at the hands of Udinese 1-2, at the end of the twenty-eighth stage of the Italian Football League.

Coach Maurizio Sarri's team entered the match on the back of two consecutive defeats in the league, and another humiliating one in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the hands of Bayern Munich 0-3, then it suffered its twelfth defeat in Serie A this season, freezing its score at 40 points, in… Ninth place, 11 points behind Bologna, fourth.

After the first half ended in a goalless draw, the three goals were scored during the first six minutes of the second, as Udinese took the lead through Lorenzo Luca (47), and the score was equalized by Argentine Lautaro Janetti with an own goal (49), before the visitors regained their lead thanks to Spaniard Auer Saraga (51). ».

With only its fourth win this season compared to 15 draws and 9 defeats, Udinese raised its score to 27 points in thirteenth place, but only three points away from the relegation zone.