The producer José Alberto 'El Güero' Castrobrother of Verónica Castro, producer of soap operas on Televisa including 'El Maleficio', which recently ended its broadcast, He is accused of having 'blocked' the career of a soap opera heartthrob in Mexico.

In his YouTube program, journalist Alejandro Zúñiga mentions that he knows from good sources that José Alberto 'El Güero' Castro would have 'blocked' the actor's career Andres Palaciosfor having refused to go out with Sofía Castro, daughter of the producer.

“Sofía Castro, in the soap opera 'Tierra de Esperanza', wanted to crash cars with Andrés Palacios and he told him 'not right now', he is married,” quotes Alejandro Zúñiga.

Andrés Palacios, male protagonist in the soap opera 'Tierra de Esperanza'. Instagram photo

'Land of Hope' was produced Jose Alberto Castro and was broadcast during 2023 and starred Andrés Palacios, Carolina Miranda, Mariana Seoane, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Sofía Castro, among other actors.

“They are telling me that it seems that 'El Güero' knew about it, “He was angry and blocked Andrés Palacios from starring in 'Marea depassiones', which is not even his production but he blocked him because he did not pay attention to Sofi,” Zúñiga mentions in his show space.

Andrés Palacios, the actor whom José Alberto Castro, brother of Veronica Castro and uncle of the singer Cristian Castro, prevented him from moving forward with his career, he studied acting at the TV Azteca Actoral Training Center.

Andrés Palacios has participated in soap operas on Televisa and TV Azteca, among them 'Las Juanas', 'True Loves', 'It Had to Be You', 'Las Amazonas' and 'Land of Hope', most recently.

