América suffered its most painful defeat so far in the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament this weekend. The Azulcrema team fell by a score of 0-3 against Pachuca in a duel corresponding to matchday 10. The fans of the Águilas booed their team after the terrible presentation at the Azteca Stadium, but the most criticized elements were the goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez and the veteran Miguel Layún.
The Mexican winger has not been able to find his best version since he returned to El Nido in mid-2021. After the disaster against the Tuzos, América fell to sixth place in the general classification and its direct classification to the league is in danger. In this difficult moment for Club América, Layún, 34, made a special request to the fans of the azulcrema club.
Layún stated that none of the América players are hiding behind the bad result against Pachuca and that they will continue to show their faces to the fans. The former Porto and Sevilla player indicated that the capital team will get ahead of the situation in which he lives.
“I think there is nothing better than knowing how to grab the bull by the horns. It’s the only way I know in life to get ahead. This team has been used to being in the worst situations and getting ahead. Several of us who are in We have experienced episodes like this in recent times. The people who were here today and those who watched the game on television have experienced episodes like this. Don’t forget them. People who express themselves are within their rights, but they don’t forget who America is. We’re going to get ahead.”
– Miguel Layun
The calendar will begin to get complicated for América in the second half of the Clausura 2023. The Águilas will visit Tigres this weekend in a matchday 11 duel. A week later, the cream-blue team will visit Chivas de Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium.
And then there will be four complex duels: against León, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Pumas. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has to recover both football-wise and emotionally to face their next commitments and aspire to qualify directly for the great party of Mexican football.
