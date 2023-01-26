All the disclosures of wiretapping and interception of messages that the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, exhibited shamelessly and for months on her program Jaguar Tuesdays They were, and still are, illegal. Beyond its content that was critical for various characters, institutions and companies, especially with his predecessor Alejandro Moreno, Alito, the current president of the PRI, we are talking about illegal interceptions carried out by the State and disclosed by the governor in a public space . It was and is indefensible.

Yesterday Sansores verified that to have a long tongue, you have to have a short tail. Proceso disclosed chats and communications from the governor herself that not only confirm the illegal origin of the interceptions she used, but also her infiltration of Alito’s team, to the point of stealing money to finance her own campaign, her contempt for journalists, his corruption mechanisms, his intrigues within his own party and a long list of alleged crimes that in any other case would have caused a government crisis and even a judicial investigation.

I don’t think it could happen in Campeche, as the irregularities that were found during his tenure in the Alvaro Obregón mayor’s office in Mexico City, which governed, that is, in the first three years of this administration, were not disclosed in the courts, but what has been exhibited it disqualifies and displays it politically. Layda recognizes in those talks how she infiltrated Alito’s team with her nephew and his wife, to spy on him and give the information to the now governor, how money from the former governor and now PRI president ended up in Sansores’ coffers to finance his campaign; how she demands that his press officer bribe journalists and the media. Even Layda in those messages maintains that her candidate and “sister” Claudia Sheinbaum (whom she nicknames Claudita) is backing down in the pre-campaign, that Monreal (whom she did not tire of attacking and who sued her for the recordings she disclosed, without achieving an effective intervention by the authorities to prevent it) is growing and that Adán Augusto López remains in the fight. Well, he even ends up insulting his Yucatecan neighbors.

The most serious thing is that it shows how its espionage apparatus works based on an Israeli team called Rafael, who coincidentally disappeared from the Ministry of the Interior at the end of the past six-year term and for which there is an open process. The participation of the state attorney Renato Sales in it is not clear, because in one of the conversations Layda says that she wants to get rid of him, but it is true that Layda’s nephew is the one who managed the system and the interventions, even building false conversations with taken phrases. from other intervened talks. It is revealed that with this espionage system they violated the codes of companies such as WhatsApp, which could sue them in the United States for that fact alone. We are talking about crimes considered serious, both locally and federally, that a truly autonomous prosecutor’s office would have to investigate ex officio.

There is more, the leak of messages and conversations from Layda, seem to come from the environment of the ruling party itself, local and/or federal. It is a lot of information, very well processed, on many sensitive issues discussed without any modesty, with your most trusted people. It is not unreasonable that the same people who provided her with illegally obtained recordings and conversations from her adversaries were also spying on her and for some reason played against her. Something is also collapsing in the governor’s environment, in the same way as security in a state that, like Campeche, had one of the best rates in the country.

Governor Sansores, with her aggressive style, with her Jaguar Tuesdays, with her grievances against her own and strangers, has earned all kinds of enemies. And she now begins to pay those costs. Who knows how far they will go.

García Luna: day III

Another difficult day for the New York prosecutor’s office in the trial against García Luna. Judge Brian Cogan dismissed the testimony of the second witness, Tirso Martínez Sánchez, nicknamed the Footballer, and presented by the Prosecutor’s Office since Tuesday afternoon. The magistrate described it as “rumor” and “waste of time”.

With an aggravating circumstance, all of Tirso’s testimony is hearsay and goes back to a time before the period questioned by the prosecution, which runs from 2001 to 2012. It even includes mentions of characters that he did not identify with his last name and that cannot be verified even if they exist. Tirso, another protected witness who took advantage of benefits to obtain the freedom he already enjoys (like Sergio Villareal El Grande, the previous witness) accepted that he still owes the New York prosecutor a fine of two million dollars “which is now seeing how pay”.

I insist on one point: if the prosecution does not begin to show documentary evidence of their accusations, it will be very difficult for them to go beyond the impact of the news. And by the way, as we said yesterday, the millions of dollars that were discussed in the morning and in other areas, are not accredited to García Luna but to the Weinberg family, his partners in Miami, some wealthy American real estate businessmen, whose assets , due to the process they are seized. In Mexico, García Luna has already won a definitive protection regarding these accusations.

