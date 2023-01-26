After Yamaha, Ducati and Ducati Pramac it’s up to the KTM unveil the shapes and colors of the 2023 official bikes. Below you can follow the live streaming of the presentation video prepared by the Mattighofen-based company which this season will field Jack Miller – back in KTM after his excellent experience in Moto3 in 2014 which did not end with the title by a handful of points in favor of Alex Marquez – alongside the confirmed Brad Binder.



